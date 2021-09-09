Cricket
VPS remains IPL's healthcare partner

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on September 9, 2021
The rescheduled IPL tournament will take place in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai from September 19 to October 15. (BCCI)

To ensure a safe IPL experience, VPS Healthcare has made elaborate arrangements in all its hospitals across UAE


The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has renewed its association with VPS Healthcare for the second consecutive year by appointing the UAE-based group as its healthcare partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Experienced in offering 360-degree healthcare services for sporting events, the group will provide comprehensive solutions that include setting up, implementing and monitoring Covid-19 RT-PCR testing for everyone associated with the event.

The rescheduled IPL tournament will take place in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai from September 19 to October 15.

To ensure a safe IPL experience, VPS Healthcare has made elaborate arrangements in all its hospitals across UAE.




