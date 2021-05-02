IPL 2021: RCB pledges support in fight against Covid-19 second wave

Virat Kohli’s side will provide assistance to the healthcare infrastructure in the country with special focus on oxygen

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are the latest IPL franchise to pledge their support by way of financial assistance in the fight against the second wave of Covid-19 that continues to rock India.



"What's happening in our country with the spread of the Covid virus is deeply concerning," skipper Kohli said in a video, posted on the official RCB social media platforms, on Sunday.

"We, as a franchise, over the past week have had focused discussions on how we can help at the ground level and assist frontline workers in these dire times. RCB has identified key areas in which immediate help is required in healthcare infrastructure related to oxygen support, and will be making a financial contribution in this regard to support this work," he added.

Kohli revealed that the team will sport a special blue jersey in one of their upcoming games with key messages to salute the frontliners and show their solidarity. The special blue kit will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards battling the pandemic.

"RCB is going to be sporting a special blue jersey in one of the upcoming matches with key messaging on our match kits to pay respect and show solidarity for our frontline workers, who have spent the majority of last year wearing PPE kits and leading the fight against the pandemic," Kohli said.

"RCB will also auction all the signed player jerseys from this game to raise money and add to our earlier financial contribution supporting healthcare infrastructure. We urge all of you to stay safe at home and get vaccinated at the earliest opportunity," the 32-year-old added.

RCB had paid tribute to the frontliners by sporting the words ‘My Covid Heroes’ on their training and match jerseys during the entire IPL when the tournament was staged in the UAE last year.

Kohli was joined by rising star Devdutt Padikkal and then teammate Parthiv Patel as they saluted three of these heroes. Simranjeet Singh, a hearing impaired man, raised Rs.98,000 to help people during the pandemic, while Hetika Shah developed the 4S Shield face mask for frontliners who are treating Covid-19 patients. Zeeshan Javid launched the ‘Mission Milk’ project, that provided milk for migrant workers in Bengaluru.

And the jerseys the players had worn for RCB’s first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, was auctioned off and the proceeds were donated to the Give India foundation.

It was part of the team’s #MyCovidHeroes campaign.

