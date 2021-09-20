IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chakaravarthy and Russell bamboozled the opposition with a perfect bowling display as the RCB were bowled out for a paltry 92

Varun Chakaravarthy and Andre Russell starred with the bowl to set the tone for Kolkata Knight Riders' emphatic nine-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday.

Varun Chakaravarthy (3-13) and Andre Russell (3-9) bamboozled the opposition with a perfect bowling display as the RCB were bowled out for a paltry 92.

The Knight Riders then chased down the target in just 10 overs with openers Shubman Gill (48, 34 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and Venkatesh Iyer (41 not out, 27 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) playing two fantastic knocks

Earlier, RCB's Devdutt Padikkal (22) and KS Bharat (16) were the only two players to have put up any kind of fight against their dominant rivals.

Opting to bat first, RCB had a shaky start when their captain Virat Kohli (5) was trapped in front of wickets for LBW by Prasidh Krishna in the second over of the innings.

The team in blue lost another wicket on the last ball of the Powerplay as Lockie Ferguson sent back Padikkal after he edged to the keeper.

Srikar Bharat and Glenn Maxwell tried to stabilise the ship of RCB for the few overs but Andre Russell soon struck and dismantled the opposition.

The big West Indian first sent back Bharat to the pavilion in ninth over. And he bowled AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck to turn the momentum of the match in KKR’s favour completely.

Chakaravarthy then struck again in the 12th over as he knocked Maxwell and then Hasaranga on two consecutive deliveries. Sachin Baby soon followed his teammates to the pavilion.