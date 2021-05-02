IPL 2021: Agarwal leads from the front as Punjab Kings post 166-6

The stand-in captain makes an unbeaten 99 from just 58 deliveries with eight boundaries and four sixes

Stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal led from the front to help the Punjab Kings post a decent total against the Delhi Capitals in Match 29 of the IPL in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

Opener Agarwal, who replaced his good friend KL Rahul, who was indisposed, as skipper, conjured an unbeaten 99 from just 58 deliveries, studded with eight boundaries and four sixes as the Punjab Kings made 166-6 in Ahmedabad. It was his second half-century of the season and the ninth fifty in the competition.

Agarwal was involved in a crucial 52-run stand from 47 balls for the third wicket with Dawid Malan to help the Punjab Kings recover from 35-2 after they had lost opener Prabhsimran Singh (12) and the big-hitting West Indian Chris Gayle (13).

They were not out of the woods yet as Punjab Kings lost two quick wickets, those of Malan and Deepak Hooda, castled by left-arm spinner Axar Patel and a run out respectively, in the 14th over. Agarwal then added 41 runs from 23 deliveries with Shahrukh Khan for the fifth wicket with him doing the bulk of the scoring during that stand, smashing 37 from 18 balls.

Malan made a run-a-ball 26 which had one boundary and a six.

South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada finished with 3-36.

Malan came in for Nicholas Pooran, for the Punjab Kings, while Delhi Capitals went in with the same line-up.

