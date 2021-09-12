Gutted for fans that series didn't get finish deserved: James Anderson
The ECB going to the ICC proves that there hasn't been an amicable settlement yet on the issue as the host board stares at losses
England pacer James Anderson is "gutted" that the fifth Test against India at his home ground, Old Trafford was cancelled, bringing a premature end to the exciting series, which he said deserved a better finish.
The final match of the series was cancelled when a physio in the Indian camp tested positive ahead of the game, making the visiting players apprehensive, though all of them tested negative.
The ECB going to the ICC proves that there hasn't been an amicable settlement yet on the issue as the host board stares at losses. If the ICC rules the fifth Test as abandoned, then India will win the series 2-1 but if England get a forfeiture as per the DRC ruling, it will be a 2-2 verdict and the
"I'm gutted for everyone at Lancashire cricket, for the fans who paid for tickets/trains/hotels, for both sets of supporters that wanted to see the finish this series deserved," Anderson wrote on his Instagram page.
"I hope it will be played again at some point and I hope I will get to play another international game at my home ground that I love so much," he mentioned further.
Indian cricketers led by skipper Virat Kohli refused to play as they were apprehensive about testing positive in the incubation period which would have coincided with the Test match dates between September 12-16.
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has said the Manchester Test between India and England was cancelled because players were petrified of catching Covid and missing the Indian Premier League (IPL).
All the Indian cricketers contracted with IPL franchises left for Dubai the following day after Test match was cancelled.
Anderson has taken 632 wickets from 166 Tests with 15 wickets from the four Tests against India.
