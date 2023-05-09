Watch: UAE astronaut executes mission where spacecraft with waste from ISS burns up in Earth's atmosphere

The latest updates include observations of dust movement, stellar light detection, and a field-of-view mapping experiment
Sultan AlNeyadi has successfully completed another mission aboard the ISS, where he is on a six-month research trip.
The UAE astronaut shared a video of himself executing and monitoring a mission in which the ISS released the Cygnus spacecraft, which had earlier been sent to the orbiting laboratory. It had contained '3,700 kg of essential cargo' for the astronauts' mission.
The spacecraft, now filled with waste, was sent back to the Earth to safely burn up in its atmosphere. In the video, AlNeyadi follows the movements of the craft on the monitors in front of him. At one point he notes that the ISS might be above Libya.
ALSO READ:
The latest updates include observations of dust movement, stellar light detection, and a field-of-view mapping experiment
Nasa flight engineers Frank Rubio and Woody Hoburg, who were also aboard the ISS, assisted him in suiting up
They saw stunning shots of orbital sunrises and sunsets taken from the spacewalking astronauts’ Helca
Sultan of Space takes a giant leap for the Emirates and the Arab world
The UAE astronaut has finalised his tool collections and Quest airlock configurations ahead of the event
Emirati team at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre will be very busy in following every move and all the action from the ISS
Donning a special suit with white stripes, Sultan AlNeyadi will spend about 6.5 hours 'in the vacuum of space' to continue the process of upgrading the ISS power generation system
Work on a new lunar explorer begins today, Dubai Ruler says, a day after likely crash of Hakuto-R Mission 1 spacecraft carrying Rashid Rover