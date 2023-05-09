UAE

Watch: UAE astronaut executes mission where spacecraft with waste from ISS burns up in Earth's atmosphere

Sultan AlNeyadi shares a video of himself surrounded by monitors that show live feed from cameras, following the path of Cygnus

By Web Desk

Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 7:58 PM

Sultan AlNeyadi has successfully completed another mission aboard the ISS, where he is on a six-month research trip.

The UAE astronaut shared a video of himself executing and monitoring a mission in which the ISS released the Cygnus spacecraft, which had earlier been sent to the orbiting laboratory. It had contained '3,700 kg of essential cargo' for the astronauts' mission.

The spacecraft, now filled with waste, was sent back to the Earth to safely burn up in its atmosphere. In the video, AlNeyadi follows the movements of the craft on the monitors in front of him. At one point he notes that the ISS might be above Libya.

