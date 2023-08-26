Watch: Liftoff! Four Crew-7 astronauts now on their way to ISS to replace UAE's AlNeyadi and team

The spacecraft landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon on Wednesday evening
SpaceX on Saturday announced the launch of the new crew of four astronauts bound for the International Space Station (ISS).
Dubbed Crew-7, the mission is commanded by American Jasmin Moghbeli and includes Andreas Mogensen of Denmark, Satoshi Furukawa of Japan, and Konstantin Borisov of Russia.
Here are the Crew-7 astronauts:
The liftoff for this crew meant UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi's return to Earth will be happening soon.
In a previous interview, Dubai's space authorities said once Crew-7 launches, "it could be a week to 10 days before Sultan returns".
Nasa earlier said AlNeyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues will return to Earth "no earlier than September 1".
