UAE: Now, navigate surface of the Moon with Rashid Rover

AR experience will allow people to pilot an accurate digital twin of the lunar vehicle

Published: Sun 23 Apr 2023, 6:00 AM

Few days before Rashid Rover’s scheduled landing on the Moon, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has released a mobile-based augmented reality (AR) experience that gives anyone the opportunity to navigate the lunar surface.

According to MBRSC, the AR experience will allow “you to pilot the super accurate digital twin of the Rashid Rover around the Moon’s surface at 1:1 scale to learn about its intrepid lunar expedition.”

“Our aim is to ignite curiosity and engage people of all ages in the exploration of the Moon's surface alongside the Rashid Rover, said MBRSC director genera Salem Humaid Al Marri, adding: “With this interactive AR experience, we hope to inspire imagination and foster interest in space, science, and technology.

“This unique experience is available in both English and Arabic and makes it accessible to everyone with a smartphone and an internet browser, completely free of charge,” Al Marri continued.

How you can explore Moon

Khaleej Times tried the AR experience called Rashid Rover: Moon Mission, produced by Alchemy, an immersive company that is part of Atlantic Productions. Here’s the step by step procedure to open the AR:

Click https://rover.atlanticproductions.tv/ Using your smartphone camera, scan the QR code continue Allow AR to access device motion and orientation sensors Allow access to smartphone camera Choose either Englsih or Arabic in the language option Turn on the sound Chose a wide floor area to point the camera; adjust the size Meet Rashid Rover and explore the Moon

Fun and informative

With the AR experience, MBRSC noted, you can “discover facts about the Rashid Rover, and how its mission will open doors to understanding the Moon and enable future space exploration.”

The highly detailed 3D models of the Rover and the moon’s surface are optimised to create a smooth AR experience accessible through an internet browser. With accessibility a key element of educational content, this cross-platform experience is available to everyone without installing an app.

Moon meet up

MBRSC earlier announced Rashid Rover is scheduled to land on the Moon on Tuesday, April 25 at 8.40 pm (UAE time). Alternative landing dates are April 26, May 1, and May 3.

The Emirati-made rover is currently safely stored in a special compartment of the Japanese lunar lander Hakuto-R that was sent to space on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA, in December last year

Rashid Rover — named after the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, builder of modern Dubai — will study the Moon’s surroundings for one lunar day, which is equivalent to 14.75 days on Earth.

