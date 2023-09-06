UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi pens first message after return to Earth

UAE astronaut’s homecoming: Thrilled AlNeyadi family, well-wishers await to meet him at US airport
Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has issued his first message since returning to Earth. About 48 hours after splashing down safely after his six-month mission aboard the International Space Station, the 42-year-old thanked all his supporters.
He also assured everyone about his good health.
"From Earth to Space & back," he posted on X, formerly called Twitter. "I write to you with gravity under my feet and warmth in my heart from all the love and support you all have shared..thank you all for being part of this journey with me. Friends, I’m in good health and looking forward to meeting you all very soon."
