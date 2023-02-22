Sultan AlNeyadi ready for take off

Ali Hussain Sajwani talks about his personal journey at DAMAC, plans for further global expansion, and why their properties sell out on the day of launch
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi hopes to 'push boundaries of science' during historic space mission. Addressing the media at the John F Kennedy Space Centre, he said the team is physically, mentally and technically ready for this mission. The countdown has begun for that "giant leap" for UAE's space programme as Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is a few days away from creating history as the first Arab astronaut to go on a six-month space mission.
We interview former Director General of Civil Aviation Mohi-Din BinHendi about Dubai Airport and how it went from having several flights a day to being one of the busiest airports in the world.
To mark India's Republic Day, we took our British multimedia producer Phil Green to try out some spicy Indian cuisine. This was the first time he was experiencing street food from the country. Check out his reaction as the first morsel of a popular snack touches his palate
The Texas de Brazil Churrascaria offers diners free-flowing premium cuts of meat
TCL is proudly taking the lead in Mini LED display technology with the all new C835
A hidden gem in Garhoud has captured guests' hearts with a wide selection of speciality drinks
2022 has been a year of many global and local happenings. We saw many firsts on the Fifa front, as well as the highly anticipated dropping of Covid-19 masks at the beginning of the year, and much more. Here are your top viewed stories of the past year that resulted in the highest views on khaleejtimes.com
Experience with HMS and your favorite apps
In 1981, The Father of The Nation, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan established the first local dairy farm in the UAE, to provide fresh food for the UAE people. And this is how Al Ain Farms was born.
Learn the secrets of these fascinating cultures by taking Indian or Arabic cooking classes, then practice your Golf swing by the ocean.
Does Playa Restaurant have it all? Dani says he’s restaurant ticks every box.
Winter wonderland featuring albino caviar mocktails, polar bears, and so much more, fury coats provided.
Trèsind Studio's very own Chef Himanshu gives us a sneak peek inside the kitchen and tells us precisely what good service means to him.
Vaga is a newly opened Arabian restaurant with flavours that relocates your tastebuds around the world.