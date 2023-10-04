Sheikh Hamdan announces satellite to be developed with UN

It would support countries, entities who wish to join the space sector by transporting innovations and technologies to space

by Web Desk Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 2:50 PM

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, has directed the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to develop a satellite in the collaboration with the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.

The Crown Prince took to X to share renderings of the satellite, adding that the PHI-2 satellite will be developed with the "aim of supporting entities and countries who aspire to join the space sector." The MBRSC-made satellite would be able to transport innovations and technologies to space, and is the second of its kind.

"Our objective is to support any innovation that contributes to scientific and knowledge advancement, ultimately improving the quality of human life," Sheikh Hamdan said.

Earlier this week, he chaired a board meeting of the MBRSC, where a blueprint for the future of space projects in the country was laid out. He had said that the next phase in the UAE's journey would see "groundbreaking Emirati space ventures," and then outlined milestones set to be achieved in the space sector, including UAE astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora Al Matroushi setting off into space, and The Rashid Rover 2 project, which aims to put a rover on the Moon.

