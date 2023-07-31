Can astronauts see stars clearer from space? UAE's Sultan AlNeyadi responds

Look: UAE astronaut shares mesmerising view of Makkah, holy sites from space on occasion of Eid Al Adha
AlNeyadi, who is currently spending his 6-month stint on the ISS, has shared multiple photos taken from his home in space
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi faces several fascinating questions when communicating with International Space Station (ISS) students. During the recent interaction, he was asked an intriguing question - "Do astronauts see stars more clearly when in space than from the Earth."
AlNeyadi answered, "We do see stars, the Moon, and planets very clearly. Our view is unobstructed by clouds, allowing us to observe these celestial bodies vividly. However, they still appear quite distant since the ISS orbits Earth at an average altitude of just 400 km."
This was his sixth ham radio interaction session organised by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL). The event, a part of the 'A Call from Space' series, was attended by over 100 students and space enthusiasts and Dr Mohammed Salem Obaid AlMazrooei, Board Member of MBRL, Adnan AlRais, Mission Manager of UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC.
The highlight was a captivating 10-minute live interaction, during which the audience asked AlNeyadi questions about space's impact on internal organs, recycling resources on the ISS, growing plants in space, and hearing sounds, among other fascinating topics.
The 'Call' offered a captivating experience as the ISS passed over the UAE, allowing the enthusiastic audience to engage with AlNeyadi through the powerful ham radio, capable of facilitating connections even in remote and space areas.
Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, a Board Member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library Foundation, expressed delight in hosting this inspiring event, aligning with the vision to promote space sciences awareness among future generations.
Al Mazrouei added: “This is an excellent opportunity for library patrons and students to communicate and ask questions to astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently conducting the longest scientific mission for Arabs in space.”
