Sleep, Uninterrupted

Pampers Night range includes the softest diapers with trusted leakage performance for overnight protection

Sleep is crucial for babies' development and well-being. A tried and true and most importantly trusted brand by parents for decades, Pampers released a new line of diapers with superior overnight dryness to provide skin comfort with leak protection so your baby can enjoy uninterrupted sleep time.

Pampers Night is the first diaper in the region specially designed with an enhanced sleeping layer for all-around Nighttime Wetness Protection. Its super-absorbent German technology pulls wetness and mess away from the baby's skin for maximum comfort and the 'air-dry channels' ensure breathable dryness so your baby sleeps soundly throughout the night.

Karim El Fiqi, Vice President, Baby Care Middle East said: "Sleep plays a crucial role in babies' social being, affecting their affability, alertness and ability to participate and interact with their environment. Inspired by parents' desire to provide the very best care to their babies, we have launched Pampers Night range to help babies enjoy a night of uninterrupted sleep and wake up ready to take on the world."

The new range also includes Pampers Night Premium Care, the softest diaper with a special layer to lock away wetness away from the baby's skin to protect it from impurities and provide the best skin protection. Featured in stylish packaging, Pampers Night diaper range is now available in sizes 3 to 6 online and at major retailers across the GCC.