Keto crusader

Revolutionising the cloud kitchen arena in the UAE, Emiliya Ninova has bridged a gap for fitness enthusiasts with Keto by Foxxy

About me: Three years ago, when my husband and I began the keto diet, we observed a huge gap and lack of products in the market that allowed people to successfully follow the keto lifestyle, thus inspiring the launch of Keto by Foxxy. Since I have a huge sweet tooth, I started experimenting with keto baking and over time developed some delicious recipes, which I shared on social media.

We began with baking treats at home and giving them to friends and family. It was all the love and appreciation that I received that propelled my career as a chef and restaurateur.

A personal awakening and opportunity presented itself, thus leading to the decision to bring this concept into households with the launch of this uniquely placed brand.

Keto by Foxxy is a UAE-based homegrown F&B concept and one-stop destination for all things keto — made and baked fresh with love. The first of its kind, Keto by Foxxy provides A to Z to support one’s keto journey, all at ease.

Over the course of 2020 we witnessed a surge in customers wanting a ‘keto fix’ on traditional junk recipes hence the launch of The Keto Fix came through.

Favourite time of the year: I am obsessed with Christmas and I love spending the holiday season preparing amazing, delicious and slow-cooked dishes.

Favourite dish to cook: I grew up eating my grandmother’s food, so I just love cooking any type of Bulgarian food like stews and baked good. I also have an inclination towards sweet treats.

My role model(s): I am always inspired by my mother. I grew up dreaming to be at least a quarter of what she is and looking at myself and her now, I feel that I achieved this and we are so alike.

The future: The cloud kitchen model will most certainly only continue to grow with increased digitalisation. As a brand that began its journey with this concept, we are looking forward to catering to other emirates in the UAE and other countries in the GCC.

Advice to budding chefs: More women need to believe in themselves and work towards achieving their aspirations. The way is inside each one of us and we are definitely stronger and more empowered when we come together and uplift one another.