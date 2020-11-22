Sharjah cops go smart, handle over 16,000 reports online

The 'smart complaints service' was implemented to activate the digital transformation of all government services.

The Sharjah Police’s smart complaints service responded to 16,164 reports during the last 10 months of this year. This comes as police keenness to keep abreast of the latest technology and adopt it to serve the community members.

The smart service is available on its e-platforms, including the website www.shjpolice.gov.ae and the smart app Sharjah Police.

24 hours service

Colonel Yusef Obaid bin Harmoul, director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, pointed out that the 'smart complaints service' was implemented to activate the digital transformation of all government services by 2021.

The smart service is available around the clock, which in turn contributes to simplifying procedures, enabling customers to complete their transactions, in a manner that guarantees their safety. It supports the emirate's efforts to confront the challenges of the Covid-19, the cop added.

He said: “The smart service is one of the main services in the police department. It reduces the time of completion of transactions and ensures confidentiality."

What to report

He added that the service includes reporting criminal, financial and missing persons cases as well as following up on the status of the listed report. It also issues 'To whom it may concern' certificate, proof of criminal record, lost and found, confiscation, theft of passports reports.

How it works

> Log on to the Sharjah Police website or app

> Select the police services icon

> Choose the type of smart service

> Login accounts aren’t needed

> For ‘To whom it may concern’ certificate, the customer is required to fill in all the data and save it. The application reaches the competent employee, and after a proper review, it is sent to the applicant via e-mail.

