Restaurant Review: An oriental affair at Sumosan, The Dubai Edition Hotel

Indulge in in authentic Japanese flavours with a modern twist

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 7:41 PM

Entering Sumosan feels like entering a new world. Dim lights, Japanese art sprawled across the ceilings, gentle music, and the hum of good food and greater vibes. Nestled in The Dubai Edition Hotel, in Downtown Dubai, the award-winning restaurant takes pride in adding a Japanese twist to modern flavours, ensuring guests taste the real meaning of fine dining.

Wasabi prawns with golden mango and passion fruit salsa along with their highly recommended Japanese salmon pizza were the starters that made their way to our table. The first is an arrangement of juicy prawns with a hint of wasabi that shoots up your nose, whereas the latter is a unique take on Italian pizza. For the main course, if you’re looking for something more simple, then their Wagyu fillet and fries with truffle sauce, which is a Japanese home-baked milk bread sando sandwich are a must try. On the other hand, if your meat craving is high, then their Black angus ribeye served with garlic soya sauce is a good option. The meat is so tender that it is practically falling off the skewer and is slathered with a creamy sauce, providing a rich experience. No Japanese meal is complete without sushi, and from their vast collection of raw, cooked, and vegetarian rolls, their Dubai roll comprising salmon aburi, prawn tempura, asparagus with house dukkah is a good option, adding a touch of Dubai’s fancy along with authentic Japanese flavours. For chocolate lovers, the Sumosan chocolate fondant and matcha brownie topped with chocolate ice cream are good picks as they offer a perfect blend of cocoa and sweetness. For more original flavours, the deconstructed miso cheesecake with green tea ice cream gives subtle hint of green tea with a touch of sweetness. Sumosan is definitely more up the expensive side, but a must-try for the unique experience.

