Iftar Review: The Courtyard, Vida Creek Harbour

From suhour to iftar and unmissable Eid offers, the restaurant offers traditional Levantine cuisine with stellar views

by Somya Mehta Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 8:26 PM

Amongst the most beautiful parts of the holy month of Ramadan, is the tradition of families and friends coming together to enjoy iftar in the company of one another, while extending gratitude for the food on our plates. When it comes to festivities, a city like Dubai outdoes itself every year, with new hotspots and dining joints added to the list of places to visit. One such place to keep an eye out for this season has definitely been the up and coming neighbourhood of Dubai Creek Harbour. Including everything from suhour, iftar, Ramadan discounts to forthcoming Eid offers, The Courtyard at Vida Hotel has got all your food cravings this month covered.

If you’re looking for a spot to enjoy iftar while soaking in the creekside views, look no further. Located in a serene atmosphere, the outdoor seating at The Courtyard will transport you away from your busy daily schedules, allowing you to gather with your loved ones and break your fast in style. The iftar meal comprises a delicious Arabic buffet in open-air settings, featuring a variety of authentic Levantine dishes.

Watch the stunning sunset from the restaurant, offering captivating views of the Dubai Skyline, while you devour the Ramadan classics. To begin, there’s a huge selection of Arabic staples, including baba ghanoush, tabouleh, hummus, mouttabal and fatoush. We went with the baba ghanoush and fresh, crunchy fatoush along with a unique beetroot labneh, some good ol’ hummus and some harra sauce, for a kick. There’s also a range of traditional Arabic salads to choose from, with chickpea and okra options.

If you prefer hot starters, they’ve got that covered too, with fresh off the oven zaatar and live saj station and shish tawouk station along with the traditional meat pastries of bite-sized goodness. After indulging in all your favourite sides and starters, be sure to head to the elaborate mains counter, with mostly traditional Arabic dishes. The lamb ouzi station was a winner, with slowcooked meat made to perfection. There were also chicken and fish rice dishes, if you want to switch up the meat options. For all the vegetarians, they had the Indian delicacy of palak paneer for mains.

The dessert counter at The Courtyard is not to be missed. While everything from traditional Turkish sweets to French favourites like crème brûlée made an appearance on the dessert counter, the inner of the evening has to be the piping hot Umm Ali, for all them warm, fuzzy feelings on a starry Ramadan evening.

Ambience: Perfect for quieter evenings, spent in the company of friends and family. Ample of signature Dubai views to relish, while watching the sun go down on the Dubai skyline.

Service: friendly and welcoming, the staff always has a smile on their face nsd will even go out of their way to explain the significance of the traditional courses and suggest just the right dishes for your palate.

Duration: April 2 – May 2, 2022

When: Sunset to 9:00pm

Where: Vida Creek Harbour

Price: Dh210 per person