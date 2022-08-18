Back to school: 3 must-try lunch box recipes

With kids gearing up to head back to school after the summer break, here are some tiffin-friendly recipes you can try out

By Upasana Beg Published: Thu 18 Aug 2022, 4:54 PM

With kids gearing up to head back to school after the summer break, here are some lunchbox-friendly recipes you can try out

PANCAKES

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup all purpose flour

• 1 tsp baking powder

• 1 cup milk

• 2 tbsp sugar

• 1 egg

• 2 tbsp vegetable oil

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

METHOD

1. Put all the ingredients in a bowl, mix well with the help of a whisk.

2. Heat a nonstick pan on medium heat.

3. Scoop a big dollop of the batter directly into the middle of the pan.

4. Let it cook until the top begins to bubble and the edges are slightly golden.

5. Flip the pancake and let it cook for another minute or until the bottom turns golden.

6. Repeat with the remaining batter.

CHICKEN & VEGETABLE WRAP

INGREDIENTS

• 1 cup chopped lettuce

• ½ cup shredded or cooked chicken in cubes

• 2 tbsp bottled caesar dressing or any other creamy salad dressing of your choice

• 1 tbsp diced/sliced tomatoes

• ½ tbsp freshly grated Parmesan cheese (optional)

• Mixed vegetables washed and sliced (cucumber, red and yellow peppers)

• Freshly ground pepper

• 1 12-inch tortilla or Pita bread (flour/wheat)

METHOD

1. In a medium-sized bowl, combine chicken, lettuce, caesar dressing, tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, sliced vegetables and ground black pepper.

2. Heat the tortilla in the microwave for 10 seconds.

3. Lay the tortilla on a flat surface, then add the salad mixture down the middle. Fold in two sides, then roll up like a burrito.

Stick a large toothpick in each half of the wrap (optional),

then use a sharp knife to slice it in half.

4. Can be made the night before.

STAR JAM SANDWICHES

INGREDIENTS

• White/brown bread

• Any jam of your choice (I’ve used fresh homemade strawberry jam)

• Fresh strawberry slices

• Star-shape cookie cutter

METHOD

1. Cut the bread in star-shape using the cookie cutter.

2. Spread the jam on the star-shaped bread cutouts.

3. Add a few slices of fresh strawberries and close the sandwich.

Upasana Beg is a Dubai-based food blogger, food photographer and baker