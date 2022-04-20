Ramadan recipe: Quinoa and Beetroot cutlet

Cutlets can be fried, baked or made on a heated pan

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 10:15 PM

Quinoa and Beetroot cutlet2 cups of cooked quinoa

One cup of powdered oats

Two boiled potatoes

Cooked Spinach -1 cup

One large grated beetroot

Grated cheese - 1/2 cup (optional)

Mix everything together in a bowl and add spices as per your taste - salt, ginger/garlic paste, pepper, and dried kasoori methi leaves. Add rice floor if the dough is not sticking together.

Knead the dough and make cutlets out of it .. you can fry them, bake them or just make them on a heated pan .. totally up to you