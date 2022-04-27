Ramadan recipe: Kibbet Samak Aranbiyeh

This Arabic delicacy is packed with nutrients

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 11:54 PM

Ingredients

Tahini

1 small onion

1 garlic bulb

1 lemon

1 orange

Chickpeas

Orange juice

Cubed fish

Fish kibbet, served with vermicelli rice

12 pcs kibbeh discs

Preparation

1. Put 20g of oil in a frying pan, heat the oil and fry the fish. Put the cinnamon stick and bay leaf and let it simmer over low heat until they soften.

2. Remove the foam from time to time.

3. In a frying pan, put 20g oil, heat it and place the onion on top. When it turns brown, add it on the top of the fish and let it simmer together for 20 minutes.

4. When it’s done, remove it from the water and set aside.

5. Put the kibbeh discs in the same water and let it boil over low heat.

6. Take them out of the water and pat them dry.

7. In a bowl, put the tahini, orange juice, lemon juice and a cup of water from the fish and onion broth.

8. Mix it well with half amount of salt and white pepper.

9. Place over low heat and stir until begins to boil.

10.Keep stirring and if the tahini is a little sticky, add a little bit of fish broth.

–Recipe courtesy of Ibn AlBahr