Ramadan recipe: Kibbet Samak Aranbiyeh

A record total of 600 million meals was donated by institutions, companies and businessmen
Ramadan 202211 hours ago
Ingredients
Tahini
1 small onion
1 garlic bulb
1 lemon
1 orange
Chickpeas
Orange juice
Cubed fish
Fish kibbet, served with vermicelli rice
12 pcs kibbeh discs
Preparation
1. Put 20g of oil in a frying pan, heat the oil and fry the fish. Put the cinnamon stick and bay leaf and let it simmer over low heat until they soften.
2. Remove the foam from time to time.
3. In a frying pan, put 20g oil, heat it and place the onion on top. When it turns brown, add it on the top of the fish and let it simmer together for 20 minutes.
4. When it’s done, remove it from the water and set aside.
5. Put the kibbeh discs in the same water and let it boil over low heat.
6. Take them out of the water and pat them dry.
7. In a bowl, put the tahini, orange juice, lemon juice and a cup of water from the fish and onion broth.
8. Mix it well with half amount of salt and white pepper.
9. Place over low heat and stir until begins to boil.
10.Keep stirring and if the tahini is a little sticky, add a little bit of fish broth.
–Recipe courtesy of Ibn AlBahr
A record total of 600 million meals was donated by institutions, companies and businessmen
Ramadan 202211 hours ago
Pakistani national says the holy month is a special opportunity to get closer to our creator and heal spiritually
Ramadan 202211 hours ago
Officials monitor hygiene standards at establishments and any use of illegal products
Ramadan 202212 hours ago
Visionary businessman-cum-world-renowned Quran reciter will lead the special Laylat Al Qadr prayers
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Faisal Mohammad has been a resident of the UAE for the past 10 years
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Multiple locations across the country set to light up the sky during the upcoming festive holidays
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Residents can call the number 901 for queries and 999 for emergencies
Ramadan 20221 day ago
Food items are being distributed to refugees, displaced persons and crisis-stricken communities around the world
Ramadan 20221 day ago