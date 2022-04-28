Ramadan recipe: Hyderabadi Marag

This rich stew goes perfectly with chapati or naan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 10:22 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 10:27 AM

Ingredients:

Bone-in mutton: 500 gms

Ginger & garlic paste: 2 tsp

Onion: 2, medium sized

Turmeric: 1/4 tsp

Salt: 2 tsp or as required

Oil: 100 ml

Water: 5-7 glasses

Cardamom: 8-10pcs

Almonds: 15-20 pcs

Cashew: 15-20 pcs

Whole pepper: 1 tsp

Green chiliies: 3-5

Coriander: 1/2 bunch

Method

1. Heat oil in a pressure cooker, add whole cardamom until aromatic. Sauté onions until translucent and add salt,turmeric,whole pepper, green chili, ginger garlic paste and mutton.

2. Sauté until oil separates from the gravy and add 5-7 glasses of water.

3. Cover and cook on low heat for 30 mins or until the meat is tender.

4. Now add the ground paste of almonds and cashew to the broth by stirring continuously.

5. Simmer the marag for another 10-15 minutes and add cardamom powder and fresh coriander leaves.

6. Serve with chapati or naan

- Recipe courtesy of Shahran Restaurant Al Nahda 2 - Dubai