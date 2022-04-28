Ramadan recipe: Hyderabadi Marag

Educational institutes will be closed from Monday, May 2
Ingredients:
Bone-in mutton: 500 gms
Ginger & garlic paste: 2 tsp
Onion: 2, medium sized
Turmeric: 1/4 tsp
Salt: 2 tsp or as required
Oil: 100 ml
Water: 5-7 glasses
Cardamom: 8-10pcs
Almonds: 15-20 pcs
Cashew: 15-20 pcs
Whole pepper: 1 tsp
Green chiliies: 3-5
Coriander: 1/2 bunch
Method
1. Heat oil in a pressure cooker, add whole cardamom until aromatic. Sauté onions until translucent and add salt,turmeric,whole pepper, green chili, ginger garlic paste and mutton.
2. Sauté until oil separates from the gravy and add 5-7 glasses of water.
3. Cover and cook on low heat for 30 mins or until the meat is tender.
4. Now add the ground paste of almonds and cashew to the broth by stirring continuously.
5. Simmer the marag for another 10-15 minutes and add cardamom powder and fresh coriander leaves.
6. Serve with chapati or naan
- Recipe courtesy of Shahran Restaurant Al Nahda 2 - Dubai
