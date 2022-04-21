Ramadan recipe: Butter chicken

This classic dish is made with charcoal grilled chicken in a tomato-based gravy

Ingredients:

Chicken boneless - 250gm

Yoghurt - 100gm

Salt - As per taste

Red chili powder - 1 spoon

Kasoori methi - 1/2 spoon

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 spoon

Cumin powder - 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder - 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice - 1 spoon

Mustard oil - 20ml

Marinate all the ingredients together then roast in the oven or charcoal grill.

Make shredded pieces of the cooked chicken with your hands.

For the gravy:

Red tomatoes 4 (nos)

Green chilli 2 (nos)

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 spoon

Cashew Nuts - 100gm

Cooking cream - 4 spoon

Butter - 4 spoons

Kasoori methi - 1/2 teaspoon

Kashmiri chili powder - 1 spoon

Salt to taste

Cumin powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Green cardamom powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Honey - 1 spoon

Preparation:

Boil tomatoes and green chilies together and grind it along with cashew nut.

Take butter in a pan, add ginger garlic paste garlic.

Add Kashmiri chilli power, kasoori methi, salt to taste and other ingredients.

Cook well and add the chicken and air-cook for a few minutes, and add honey to taste.

Finish it with cream and butter at the end.

Chef Sharafat Ali, Grand Barbeque Restaurant