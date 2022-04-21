Ramadan recipe: Butter chicken

A top official urges the public to make donations to charitable organisations and societies
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
Chicken boneless - 250gm
Yoghurt - 100gm
Salt - As per taste
Red chili powder - 1 spoon
Kasoori methi - 1/2 spoon
Ginger-garlic paste - 1 spoon
Cumin powder - 1 teaspoon
Coriander powder - 1 teaspoon
Lemon juice - 1 spoon
Mustard oil - 20ml
Marinate all the ingredients together then roast in the oven or charcoal grill.
Make shredded pieces of the cooked chicken with your hands.
Red tomatoes 4 (nos)
Green chilli 2 (nos)
Ginger-garlic paste - 1 spoon
Cashew Nuts - 100gm
Cooking cream - 4 spoon
Butter - 4 spoons
Kasoori methi - 1/2 teaspoon
Kashmiri chili powder - 1 spoon
Salt to taste
Cumin powder - 1/2 teaspoon
Green cardamom powder - 1/2 teaspoon
Honey - 1 spoon
Boil tomatoes and green chilies together and grind it along with cashew nut.
Take butter in a pan, add ginger garlic paste garlic.
Add Kashmiri chilli power, kasoori methi, salt to taste and other ingredients.
Cook well and add the chicken and air-cook for a few minutes, and add honey to taste.
Finish it with cream and butter at the end.
Chef Sharafat Ali, Grand Barbeque Restaurant
A top official urges the public to make donations to charitable organisations and societies
Ramadan 20227 hours ago
Mosques to host special post-midnight prayers called Tahajjud or Qiyam Al Layal from tonight
Ramadan 20229 hours ago
The decision was announced by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources
Ramadan 202210 hours ago
Khaleej Times had earlier reported on how Khaleeq Ahmad maintains his fast despite working long, strenuous shifts under the sun
Ramadan 202211 hours ago
The talk was presented by Edward Jung, Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Intellectual Ventures
Ramadan 202222 hours ago
Special vehicle plate fetches record Dh23.3m in Abu Dhabi auction
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Cutlets can be fried, baked or made on a heated pan
Ramadan 202223 hours ago
Fasting can help manage the symptoms due to overall energy deficit intake
Ramadan 20221 day ago