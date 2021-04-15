UAE Ramadan 2021: Ajman extends working hours for economic activities

Establishments to commit to Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Ramadan working hours have been extended in Ajman, according to a statement issued by the emirate's Economic Development Department.

The department announced the extension of working hours for economic activities during Ramadan until 4am. Establishments are required to commit to Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Also read: 5-day Eid Al Fitr holiday in UAE?

The supervisory authorities will carry out inspection campaigns to ensure the adherence to anti-Covid rules.

Administrative and legal measures will be taken against violators, the statement added.