Ramadan 2021: Will UAE residents get 5-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr?
According to UAE official holiday calendar, Eid Al Fitr break falls from 29th of Ramadan to 3rd of Shawaal.
Muslims in the UAE started observing the holy month of Ramadan from Tuesday, April 13, fasting for more than 14 hours a day, from dawn till dusk.
UAE public holidays: 5 long breaks this year
Ramadan is the 9th month of the Islamic calendar. Unlike the Gregorian calendar where months have fixed days, the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles. Hence, its dates change accordingly. An Islamic month is 29 to 30 days long, but not 31 days.
Muslims celebrate Eid Al Fitr at the end of Ramadan.
UAE's list of official public, private sector holidays
According to the UAE’s official holiday calendar, residents will get Eid Al Fitr break from 29th of Ramadan to 3rd of Shawaal, the 10th month of Islamic calendar.
If Ramadan lasts 29 days, the residents will have four-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.
But if Ramadan lasts 30 days, employees in the UAE will get a five-day break from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15.
