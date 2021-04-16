Ramadan 2021: Work is part of my worship, says UAE doctor

Dr Asma Abdurahiman keeps Iftar very basic and ensure she doesn’t take sugary or oily stuff as that defeats the purpose of the fast

Dr Asma Abdurahiman is trying to make every moment count this holy month.

My day starts by getting up for Suhoor, says Dr Asma, who works in the in-patients operations team at Aster Hospital – Al Qusais. “Although people usually sleep after Suhoor, I get on with my day as I start work at 8am. I have to travel from Sharjah to Dubai and vice-versa, spending two hours on the road in each direction. I utilise this time in the remembrance of God (Dikr). So, I get to remember God four hours a day without any distraction,” she said with a smile.

Dr Asma’s role in the operations team demands she stays on the move, talk to patients, listen to their grievances and solve their problems to make their visit or stay in the hospital a pleasant one.

“I consider my job as part of my worship. In Islam, looking after a guest, and moreover, looking after people who are sick is something that is greatly rewarded. I feel blessed to be in such a job where I am able to serve my country and humanity at large. Ramadan helps me get double reward by simply refreshing my intention and pledging to serve people for the love of God.”

Dr Asma returns home a couple of hours before Iftar and sits down to do some recitation and teach her four-year-old daughter about the holy month. “I stay with my parents, brother and sister in Sharjah. We have been raised experiencing this beautiful month by devoting more time on worship. My father tells us not to spend time in the kitchen but focus on worship. This is why we keep our Iftar without any fried or elaborately cooked stuff.”

Iftar table is kept simple with fruits, dates, water and porridge, said Dr Asma, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala.

“We keep Iftar very basic and ensure we don’t take sugary or oily stuff as that defeats the purpose of the fast. We only cook a healthy porridge for Iftar made of semolina and vegetables, and along with it we take dates, fruits and water. This gives us more time to learn and understand the Holy Quran and pray together as a family since mosques are closed for women. My daughter also is able to understand the concept of Ramadan, fasting, Quran and Taraweeh better this year as she is seeing all of us focusing on worship and praying together.”

saman@khaleejtimes.com