Ramadan 2021: Help change people’s lives with Emirates Red Crescent

Ismail Sebugwaawo
Filed on April 19, 2021
File photo

The Emirates is home to several charities and foundations that continuously support the less fortunate all year round.

Besides being a spiritual month of worship, self-discipline and sacrifice, Ramadan is also a month of giving and compassion.

In the UAE, only registered charitable organisations are allowed to collect donations and Zakat and distribute relief to those who need them most. One can raise funds only after obtaining the approval of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments at the national level or the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai. Once approved, the initiative must be carried out in cooperation with licensed charity associations.

The Emirates is home to several charities and foundations that continuously support the less fortunate all year round.

During Ramadan, many of them launch special campaigns to expand their reach so that more people could benefit from the communities’ generosity. Whether in cash or in kind, donations have always helped the groups spread hope in the UAE and across the world.

Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has been one of the go-to charities for many UAE residents. Since its inception in 1983, the UAE Red Crescent Authority has played a leading role in promoting different aspects of humanitarian work on both domestic and international levels. With headquarters in Abu Dhabi and branches across the Emirates, the organisation is helping people with special needs, as well as widows, orphans, and families in need, including those whose loved ones are in prison. It also supports the sick as well as science students.

It provides urgent relief to those affected by natural disasters, conflicts and wars, and rolls out development projects that can help victims get back on their feet.

For this holy month, the ERC has launched a campaign called ‘Be the Change in Ramadan’, where people can donate to gift those in need with Iftar meals, Eid clothing, or Zakat Al Fitr.

