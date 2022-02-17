Wasl properties launches Gardenia Townhomes II

Show apartment and completed units are available for viewing once sales begin on February 13, 2022
Wasl properties has announced the release of Gardenia Townhomes II, which is part of the wasl gate master development in Jebel Ali.
The new phase will be launched based on the complete sell-out of 257 units in 2019, which constituted the first phase of Gardenia Townhomes within hours of launch.
Gardenia Townhomes II is located near Ibn Battuta Mall in proximity to Festival Plaza Mall, which includes Ikea and Ace Hardware. The development features 92 townhouses, comprising 66 three-bedroom and 26 four-bedroom townhouses in various plot sizes.
Residents can enjoy a brand-new community swimming pool and complete access to the existing clubhouse and a fully-equipped gym, with two parking spots available for each townhouse. A dog park and a planned central park will also be delivered once the overall wasl gate community is completed.
Wasl properties will be launching a one-day sales day on February 22, for interested buyers, with three-bedroom townhomes starting from Dh2.8 million and four-bedroom townhomes starting from Dh3.1 million.
Through this launch, wasl promises buyers the same quality standards and finishing of the first phase, where investors and buyers queued to get their hands on units. Once completed, the wasl gate mixed-use development will offer apartments, townhomes, commercial spaces, offices, schools and community amenities.
