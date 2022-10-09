UAE: 18 new projects in Abu Dhabi to provide over 5,000 housing units

Construction of villas, residential blocks have been registered with digital platform ‘DARI’, which was launched to enhance transparency in real estate sector

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 2:48 PM

Eighteen new projects have been registered with the digital platform ‘DARI’ for real estate services, which is affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi.

These projects will contribute to the provision of 5,037 new housing units in separate areas in Abu Dhabi emirate, including Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Al Reem Island, Madinat Zayed and other areas.

The ‘DARI’ platform which was launched by the DMT at the beginning of 2022 to tackle real estate scams and fake agents, indicated that the new projects that were registered include 10 projects for the construction of villas, 5 projects for the construction of residential and commercial blocks, in addition to 3 mixed-use projects.

The number of projects that have been launched on the platform since its launch in February this year to present has reached 178, including 74 residential buildings, 43 plots, 49 villas, and 12 mixed-use projects, with varying completion rates of up to 99 per cent.

The DMT had launched the DARI platform, the first-of-its-kind in the emirate, in collaboration with the Advanced Real Estate Services Company (ADRES) to ensure transparency in the real estate sector of Abu Dhabi.

The platform provides users with an integrated interface that enables them to access a set of services and allows national and international investors to explore future opportunities within the real estate market in the emirate.

Clients, organisations, and real estate professionals can currently use the DARI platform to access all existing services such as real estate buy, sell and lease transactions, 'Tawtheeq' documentation, and access relevant real estate certificates. In addition, it also provides a directory of registered real estate projects and a guide for Abu Dhabi's real estate authorised brokers and many functionalities that the platform offers to customers.

