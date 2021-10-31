Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim awards Dh1 billion Tilal Al Ghaf contract to ASGC

Dubai recorded 5,762 transactions worth Dh16.2 billion in September, making it the best September on record in the past eight years
Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of MAF Properties, has appointed ASGC as the main contractor for the construction of Harmony at Tilal Al Ghaf in Dubai.
Comprising 755 villas, across three distinct phases - Harmony I, II and III - the total contract value stands at Dh1.053 billion, the largest contract value awarded by Majid Al Futtaim-Communities to date.
"As people continue to use their homes for work, school, and beyond, design is a key element and remains to be one of our priorities. At Majid Al Futtaim Communities, customer-centricity is embedded in our DNA. By applying our placemaking principles, we craft authentic destinations and are very conscious and thoughtful about how to make people’s lives better in the spaces they have,” said Hawazen Esber, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Communities.
He said, "When appointing a main contractor, we look for a partner who not only has a solid reputation for delivering high-quality projects within the required deadline but holds similar values. ASGC’s drive to deliver continuous improvement and innovation perfectly aligns with that of Majid Al Futtaim – Communities.”
MAF Communities enables buyers to customise their villa layouts and create space that complements their personal needs.
"ASGC will utilise top edge construction methodologies and the latest technologies to deliver a world-class living experience at the highest quality standards, and to the satisfaction of all stakeholders,” said Abdul Aziz Bin Shafar, Vice President, ASGC.
