DLD launches building classification survey project

Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Saturday launched the Building Classification Survey (BCS) project to cover all 150,000 land plots across Dubai.

The DLD, represented by the Survey Department in the Registration and Real Estate Services sector, launched the project on the sidelines of Cityscape Global 2021. It will cover all residential, commercial, industrial and mixed-use plots, making a record achievement after completing the survey of 28,835 buildings, 102,523 villas, 61,321 vacant plots, 773 parking lands, and 6,943 under construction land plots.

“At DLD, we work in line with the vision of our leadership headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to cement Dubai’s position as the idea investment destination and the preferred city to live, work and visit,” Sultan Butti bin Mejren, director-general of DLD, said.

“We set out from clear goals to consolidate transparency in our real estate transactions and empower our vision with trust, happiness and innovation,” he said.

Five criteria

The project was based on five criteria, with the aim of achieving the highest levels of accuracy in the survey, including engineering and technical criteria, sustainability, documentation, health and safety, and administration and finance. Each criterion included a number of questions, totalling 64 questions.

Each building was then given the appropriate classification in terms of the number of stars it achieves as per the DLD Standard (from 1 to 4 stars), in addition to the special ‘4 Plus’ category for buildings that observe the highest standards of sustainability. The classification is based on the facilities available and the quality of building maintenance, such as parking, lifts, air conditioning, and façade among others.

The project offers a wide range of proactive services and solutions to serve customers in the real estate sector across multiple categories, including investors, owners, tenants, real estate developers, government entities, and private sector companies.

Majid Saqr Al Marri, CEO of the Registration and Real Estate Services Sector at DLD, said the BCS project was launched and developed it for three years from 2015 to 2017. “Its goal was to survey all lands beyond freehold areas (citizens’ areas), which amount to 75,000 plots. Phase two also witnessed development work on the project from 2018-2020, surveying all the lands in freehold areas across 75,000 land plots. This required tremendous efforts and included site visits to the properties and the surveying of 45,000 empty land plots using remote sensing in cooperation with our partners at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre to obtain satellite images. In 2021, we approved the final landlord report and building rating and continued to update the database through site visits and landlord data,” he said.

Owners can obtain their classification reports, approve the classification, or request new reports in the event of building maintenance by downloading the Dubai REST app on the App Store or Google Play and accessing the BCS service.

