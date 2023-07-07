The KT Life Podcast: Talking Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part I

It's a brand new week in the UAE and we're back bringing you 8@8 with David Light for all your headlines first thing every weekday morning. On today's programme we have vaccine news, transport innovations and all your sports goings-on. Come on in!
ALSO LISTEN TO:
It's a brand new week in the UAE and we're back bringing you 8@8 with David Light for all your headlines first thing every weekday morning. On today's programme we have vaccine news, transport innovations and all your sports goings-on. Come on in!
It's Thursday at last and you're ready for the weekend, we're sure. Before you put your feet up, however, start the day off with a splash of news on 8@8 with David Light: all the latest headlines from the UAE first thing. On today's programme hear about a daring helicopter rescue on the local highways, what AD students thought of their real-life Squid Game and when the next public holiday is due. Come on in!
It's a bright and breezy Wednesday and you're looking for news. Well done happening across 8@8 with David Light where we bring you all the headlines from the UAE first thing. On today's programme there are stories as varied as flight tips for those jetting off out of Abu Dhabi next week, where you can see a very special flypast over the coming days and World Cup qualifying drama on our very doorstep. Come on in!
Great news from Expo, fantastic news for UAE economists and lovely news for families looking to become closer neighbours: don't say 8@8 with David Light doesn't bring you the good stuff first thing in the morning to start your week. Come on in to hear a roundup of local stories on your local podcast.
That's right it's Thursday at last and you're listening to 8@8 with David Light to see you into the weekend with stories from the UAE including more time off for people to visit Expo, a car showroom being in trouble for a promotion and someone winning the Dubai Duty Free million dollar draw with a ticket purchased online. Come on in!
It's a fine Wednesday and it's time for you to begin the day with a dose of news delivered right to your ears by 8@8 with David Light: all the latest headlines from the UAE first thing. On today's show hear about Sharjah's new tech to control traffic, increased capacity at football stadia ahead of the World Cup qualifiers and why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to the Expo stage. Come on in!
And we're back for another edition of 8@8 with David Light on this Monday, October 4. In today's podcast, which brings you eight of the latest headlines from the UAE first thing, listen to stories including untraceable million dirham winners, a very special guest riding the Dubai Metro and T20 World Cup Tickets going on sale. Come on in!
Welcome one and all to this new week and month in the UAE, it's great to have you with us on 8@8 with David Light where today's headlines include the latest UAE storm watch, Expo 2020 Dubai news and Indian Premier League action from Abu Dhabi. What a way to start a Sunday. Come on in!