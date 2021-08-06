Pakistan: PM Imran Khan, parliament strongly condemn Hindu temple attack

National Assembly passes unanimous resolution condemning the attack; Khan directs arrest of culprits.

Pakistan's National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning an attack on a Hindu Temple in Rahim Yar Khan.

The resolution, which was tabled by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, said that the House was equally in pain and stood with the Hindu community on this incident.

National Assembly passed a resolution to condemn attack on a #HinduTemple in village #Bhong of Rahim Yar Khan & assured stern action would be taken against culprits.Parliament of is committed to protect rights of #minorities & provide full protection to their places of worship. pic.twitter.com/J9Mmf3qf7F — National Assembly of Pakistan (@NAofPakistan) August 6, 2021

The resolution said that Prime Minister Imran has also strongly condemned the attack on Ganesh Mandir and issued directives for strict action against the elements involved.

Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday. I have already asked IG Punjab to ensure arrest of all culprits & take action against any police negligence. The govt will also restore the Mandir. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 5, 2021

The Constitution of Pakistan gives complete protection to the rights of minorities. The House expressed strong resolve to ensure the protection of minorities’ rights and their religious places.

On this issue, government and the whole nation were on same page, Ali Khan added.

Govt to restore temple: PM

Earlier on Thursday, the PM took to Twitter to strongly condemn the attack and directed the Punjab Police IG to arrest the culprits - as well as taking action against any police negligence.

The government will undertake the task of restoring the temple, he added.