Pakistan: PM Imran Khan, parliament strongly condemn Hindu temple attack

Yousuf Saifuddin /Islamabad
yousufk@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 6, 2021

National Assembly passes unanimous resolution condemning the attack; Khan directs arrest of culprits.


Pakistan's National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution condemning an attack on a Hindu Temple in Rahim Yar Khan.

The resolution, which was tabled by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, said that the House was equally in pain and stood with the Hindu community on this incident.

The resolution said that Prime Minister Imran has also strongly condemned the attack on Ganesh Mandir and issued directives for strict action against the elements involved.

The Constitution of Pakistan gives complete protection to the rights of minorities. The House expressed strong resolve to ensure the protection of minorities’ rights and their religious places.

On this issue, government and the whole nation were on same page, Ali Khan added.

Govt to restore temple: PM

Earlier on Thursday, the PM took to Twitter to strongly condemn the attack and directed the Punjab Police IG to arrest the culprits - as well as taking action against any police negligence.

The government will undertake the task of restoring the temple, he added.

Yousuf Saifuddin



