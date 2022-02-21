Anil Kapoor stars in new Netflix revenge thriller, Thar

The film is inspired by Western Noir genres and also stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

Photo: Supplied

By CT Desk Published: Mon 21 Feb 2022, 2:36 PM

Anil Kapoor will star in Netflix’s revenge thriller film Thar, the platform announced on February 21. Inspired by Western Noir genres, Thar is set in the eighties and essays the story of Siddharth - played by Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. Shifting to Pushkar for a job, Siddharth embarks on a journey to avenge his past.

Will he succeed or does Pushkar have something else to offer him? The revenge noir thriller boasts of versatile actors like Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik and marks the directorial debut of Raj Singh Chaudhary who has also written the film.

AKFC Network and Netflix are long standing creative partners and Thar is the first film that the two have collaborated on. Talking about his upcoming film, producer and actor Anil Kapoor said: “I am extremely proud of what we have achieved with Thar and am super excited about the film for several reasons. The genre itself - a noir thriller set in Rajasthan that pays tribute to the genre of the classic Western is a first for Indian cinema and audiences.

"Thar is a playground where the dynamism of new blood meets the experience of industry stalwarts, both on and off screen. On screen we see the fresh pairing of Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh and off-screen we see director Raj Singh Chaudhary creating magic with a team of ambitious, risk-taking debutantes - Director of Photography Shreya Dev Dube and Music Composer Ajay Jayanthi.

"As an actor and a producer, I have always strived to push the envelope and disrupt the status quo with innovative content. Thar is a manifestation of this obsession and I’m thrilled to have a partner as supportive and collaborative as Netflix to take this story as far and wide as it can go. We truly believe that audiences in India and across the globe will love and embrace the film for all its beauty, grit and thrill.”