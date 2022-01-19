The cities of the future are here

People are moving to Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the quality of life and the rule of law

Reuters

It comes as no surprise that Abu Dhabi has again been named the safest city in the Middle East and Dubai is the favoured destination in the world for travellers even during the pandemic. And that’s not all. The UAE government is among the most trusted in the world according to a recent survey.

The country remains open to people and businesses and is a safe destination for the global citizen seeking to sink roots or continue the journey on to other destinations.

This year’s early honours are on the back of last November’s Gallup’s Global Law and Order 2021 report, which said people felt safest to walk at night in the UAE than any other country in the world. In October of the same year, Georgetown University’s Women, Peace and Security Index ranked the UAE the safest country for women to walk at night. In the survey, 98.5 per cent of women felt safe in Abu Dhabi while walking alone at night.

“If a woman wanders alone at any hour of the day or night without fear, know that she is in the Emirates,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said of the survey results back then.

Abu Dhabi has, in fact, retained the top ranking for residents’ safety on the Numbeo charts from last year. The capital and Dubai are modern cities run by model systems that are taking the government to the people using technology, including AI. So what makes the cities in the UAE attractive and safe? 1. Increasing trust in the government and security officials who have ensured that those with criminal backgrounds are vetted at the borders.

Trust has increased 7 per cent this year, according to a survey released on Tuesday. 2. Closer cooperation with international security agencies and countries to track and tackle illegal activity. 3. An agile and alert legal system that wastes no time in ensuring justice is done. 4. A reform-minded approach to those who commit crimes while taking cognizance of their rights.

The success of the UAE security apparatus is premised on the prevention of crime and not just in protecting residents from often dangerous fallouts. Muggings and murders are unheard of on the streets.

People, therefore, come to build their lives or take in the sights. Dubai, another safe city in the Middle East, is also the world’s best destination for travellers. In Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2022: The Best of the Best Destinations, the metropolis took pride of place, beating London, Rome and Paris for the top spot. These findings indicate the rise of flashy and plush cities in the Middle East that rival or outrank legacy and historical hubs in the West that were rebuilt after World War 2.

People are moving to Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the quality of life and the rule of law. They are travelling, exploring, living and finding new purpose in these cities that are becoming modern hubs of innovation and growth. The old order changeth.