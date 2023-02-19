UAE's humanitarian vision is uplifting

The human spirit is not easily bent — however immense the devastation. In this gradually unfolding narrative, the UAE has again show how exemplary — and how consistent — it has been with efforts to ensure that the spirit is kept alive

Aisha Meram, an 86-year-old resident of Hatay, Turkey, was in tears after a new UAE field hospital was inaugurated. Photo by Neeraj Murali.

Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 9:13 PM

Media reports are full of heart-rending stories and footage from ravaged regions of Turkey and Syria, where death and devastation figures continue to go up — almost two weeks after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck. A series of aftershocks sealed the tragedy, making it one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. But if one can be allowed look for a tiny sliver of silver lining among the ruination, it is the fact that there is still hope; people, whose lives have been upended in a matter of minutes, are still resilient. The human spirit is not easily bent — however immense the devastation. In this gradually unfolding narrative, the UAE has again show how exemplary — and how consistent — it has been with efforts to ensure that the spirit is kept alive. One of the first countries to step up with aid and services (search-and-rescue teams, medical personnel etc) and setting up field hospitals to treat and take care of victims, the rulers of the UAE are not letting up in their endeavour. As Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Turkey, said: “We reached out to help humanity and human lives as it matters most and is precious to us. Our rescue teams were the first to arrive here and they are not going to leave.”

Also remarkable is how residents of the entire country have come together — under the aegis of organised platforms — to make a difference. Every day, we hear of residential communities and corporates spearheading collection drives. Many of them are inviting us to donate hampers containing essentials such as sleeping bags, blankets and food items. A heightened empathy is being shown when there is a call for collection of need-based products for babies and women. Even at the grassroots level, it’s all being done in an extremely streamlined and orderly manner, with no room for confusion.

A catastrophic event like this makes us rally forces, forget manmade barriers such as borders and act towards one common good. The UAE has — once more — shown the way, and instilled a sense of giving… and caring.