UAE trade gets a boost with Cepa

The current fault lines must not be allowed to obscure the fundamental goal we all share: a world in which disputes are settled peacefully and in accordance with international law and human rights obligations
Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (Cepa) signed by the UAE herald a new era in bilateralism and, more importantly, in free trade and investments between countries who want to grow rapidly while keeping in mind national interests at heart. There were hard lessons to learn from the pandemic which caused a great disruption in global supply chains. Over-reliance on some countries or political and economic blocs meant that supply chains were hit as the world closed down, and countries needed to look elsewhere for goods. Industrial production slowed or shut down, albeit temporarily until parts of the world reopened.
Bilateral trade pacts like Cepa that the UAE has signed with three countries after the world reopened do not mean globalisation is in crisis. Instead, it redefines a globalised economy where countries can forge new trade ties on their own sans the bureaucracy. In other words, this is globalisation simple and direct between two countries who see potential in each other's capabilities while leveraging the inherent strengths of their economies.
The UAE realised it needs a head start as the pandemic ebbed. Economic diversification was already underway and growth targets were set for 2030 - to become a Dh3 trillion economy, and comprehensive bilateral trade deals were the answer to the UAE’s ambitious economic goals. It concluded a landmark Cepa with India in just 88 days. A similar pact with Israel followed on the back of the landmark Abraham Accords. Indonesia soon came on board.
Turkey is the latest to sign such a pact with the UAE. Twenty-three Cepas are in the works, according to UAE officials. While trading with blocs may seem impressive and grab media headlines, pacts like Cepa among friendly countries are more effective and bear quick results. Removal of trade barriers through these bilateral deals opens up new markets for the UAE and its products. It’s a win-win for geopolitics and makes economic sense in a polarised world.
Stephen Hawking had said: “Success in creating AI would be the biggest event in human history. Unfortunately, it might also be the last, unless we learn how to avoid the risks”
Even in the remotest parts of the world, fast-food chains and taxi companies harness the power of mobile technologies to deliver goods and services. Theoretically, the same technological capabilities could form the basis of innovative public-sector digital ecosystems that are transparent, accountable, and responsive
Though Mr Talley, Ms Didion and Ms Wurtzel were all public figures, they got there in large part by arranging words on a page, a process that withholds as much as it shares
There is a growing view that the world is bumbling or sleepwalking into a nuclear war
For some time now, the country has been spearheading a ‘grow local, eat local’ movement. This is a country that doesn’t lend itself to a natural farming landscape, given its soil and topography, and yet, thanks to innovative techniques, we have done the impossible: begin a revolution in the farm sector
As parents, we have no right to imply that the children’s failure will bring us social shame; that their percentiles determine our worth as successful parents. As teachers, we must not let their stress and fear drive our KPI indices and appraisals
There is what Biden will have in 2024 that he did not have in 2020: A record of his own. He has passed the largest infrastructure, climate, science and technology investments in a generation. Unemployment is 3.4 per cent — its lowest level since 1969. And inflation is coming down