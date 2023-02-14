The UAE’s Miss World mantle

I will have to strive harder to let my students realise that they have the liberty to use the platforms, but true creative satisfaction comes only when the piece they write is drawn from their own intelligence and presented in their own voice
The news that the UAE will be hosting this year’s Miss World pageant has become a talking point (more details are awaited on exact venue). A hat tip to the fact that this is the event’s debut in the Middle East. One of the leadings hubs in the world in the arena of beauty and fashion and fitness — all the usual tags associated with beauty pageants — cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi seem a natural fit in ‘on the face of it’. But then, beauty is more than skin deep. That’s what the Miss World pageant has demonstrated, and reinstated, is that beauty lies within. So, it’s almost fitting that the UAE will be the venue of an event of such magnitude: aside from its structural and lifestyle marvels, the country boasts a soul and a passion to excel. With this piece of news, the Middle East is truly breaking the glass barrier in soft power. The Qatar Fifa World Cup is already being acknowledged as having been the best organised event in its league — this despite the naysayers being prophets of doom. With Miss World being hosted in the region, it’s clear that this part of the world will be setting many more agendas — and not necessarily in the tried and tested sectors.
I will have to strive harder to let my students realise that they have the liberty to use the platforms, but true creative satisfaction comes only when the piece they write is drawn from their own intelligence and presented in their own voice
It is often said: Be relevant or fade away. Employers have higher expectations of their employees than they did in the past
Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models
In talks this week, European trade representatives are expected to tell senior US officials not to try to actively poach green investment from Europe as they again raise concerns about subsidies.
To be sure, bad actors could abuse these tools for various illicit schemes, such as sophisticated online scams or writing malware. But the technology’s prospective applications, from coding to protein discovery, offer cause for optimism
The common good is about intense collaboration, collective intelligence, the co-creation of both ends and means, and a proper sharing of risks and rewards
Sunak’s allies and advisers insist that he is making progress, particularly on the economic front, but in focus groups and opinion polls up and down the country he is often seen as a wealthy prime minister who is ‘out of touch’ with reality
The Filix School’s success is now being emulated via the Education for All program in schools for poor children in the jungles of the Sundarbans and the foothills of the Himalayas in northern West Bengal