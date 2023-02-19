UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Being the capital of tolerance

The Abrahamic Family House will be a testimony for the world to see how truly evolved and tolerant the UAE is

Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 9:09 PM

If the earthquake relief operations have taught us that humanity is what matters the most, the UAE’s Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island, which opens to the public on March 1, is an endorsement of all-round inclusion in this country. The interfaith complex will house a mosque, a church and a synagogue, and will welcome practitioners from all faiths to enter its portals, and experience what it’s like to be part of something truly embracing and elevating.

The UAE, for decades, has been known as a harbinger of diversity. People from all over the world, professing varied nationalities, ethnicities and religions, live here in harmony. The country has always allowed all personal freedoms, including, of course, the religious one. But now, the Abrahamic Family House will be a testimony for the world to see how truly evolved and tolerant the UAE is. It’s a strong — and very relevant — message that’s been sent out, one that many other countries in the world would do well to emulate. Setting an example of what the future of humanity could look like, this country has opened its doors for more inter-faith dialogue and is proof of what happens when we set out to achieve the belief that we, the people, are one. United in diversity.


More news from Opinion
What's next for Brand Ronaldo in KSA?

opinion

What's next for Brand Ronaldo in KSA?

Professional success did not equate to likeability for Ronaldo. He improved his standings off-field by employing the like, know and trust factor, surprised us with his status as a new father, and engaged directly with fans and charities

opinion

Don't preach to Madonna

opinion

Don't preach to Madonna

She has reinvented herself, over and over again, from her arrival on the New York City club scene in thrifted bustiers, fingerless lace gloves and crucifixes, to her ascension to Hollywood royalty in her Marilyn Monroe “Material Girl” look

opinion