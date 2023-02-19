Being the capital of tolerance

The Abrahamic Family House will be a testimony for the world to see how truly evolved and tolerant the UAE is

Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 9:09 PM

If the earthquake relief operations have taught us that humanity is what matters the most, the UAE’s Abrahamic Family House on Saadiyat Island, which opens to the public on March 1, is an endorsement of all-round inclusion in this country. The interfaith complex will house a mosque, a church and a synagogue, and will welcome practitioners from all faiths to enter its portals, and experience what it’s like to be part of something truly embracing and elevating.

The UAE, for decades, has been known as a harbinger of diversity. People from all over the world, professing varied nationalities, ethnicities and religions, live here in harmony. The country has always allowed all personal freedoms, including, of course, the religious one. But now, the Abrahamic Family House will be a testimony for the world to see how truly evolved and tolerant the UAE is. It’s a strong — and very relevant — message that’s been sent out, one that many other countries in the world would do well to emulate. Setting an example of what the future of humanity could look like, this country has opened its doors for more inter-faith dialogue and is proof of what happens when we set out to achieve the belief that we, the people, are one. United in diversity.