Weather
Logo
 
HOME > News > Weather

UAE weather: Mercury to rise on Thursday

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 22, 2021

(File)

The weather forecast for today is fair and partly cloudy.

Temperatures are set to rise in the UAE on Thursday, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general, partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Northern and Eastern areas by night.

There will be a gradual increase in temperatures with light to moderate winds.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210428&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210429025&Ref=AR&profile=1015 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 