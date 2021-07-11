News
UAE: Top students start getting Golden Visas

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Dubai
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 11, 2021
Supplied photo

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) has started giving out the Golden Visas to the UAE’s high school toppers and their families.

Raghad Muaiyad Asseid Danawi, who topped the Advanced Stream at Qatr Al Nada School with a score of 99.8 per cent, and Fatima Saleh Salem Al Shaamli, a student from Dubai’s Mariya Al Qebteya School who scored 98 per cent, were among the first to obtain their 10-year visas.

The long-term visas for their families are now being processed.

A total of 45 outstanding students were granted the residency as part of the UAE’s efforts to create a supportive environment for exceptional talents and encourage them to be part of the UAE’s development.

“I am extremely happy obtaining the 10-year residence visa. It means a lot to me and my family as we have been permitted long stay in the country,” said Fatima, who stays with her family in Deira, Dubai.

The Yemeni national said the long-term visa will help her achieve her goal of pursuing a mathematics course at a UAE university and securing a job in the country after graduation.

Raghad, a Jordanian national who aspires to study medicine at a UAE university, is also excited about the opportunities ahead.

“The long-term residence visa is such a great achievement for me, my parents and siblings. It will guarantee our stay here to continue with our education and future employment,” she said.

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




