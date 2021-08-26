News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE to stop evacuation from Afghanistan after US withdrawal

Anjana Sankar /Dubai
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 26, 2021

(Reuters)

The UAE foreign ministry official said the security situation at the airport is 'compromised' and that the UAE is 'concerned'.


The UAE will stop evacuation operations from Kabul from August 31 after the US withdrawal because of the worsening security situation at the airport, a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Thursday.

Latest Intelligence reports from the UK have alerted about a 'serious and imminent terrorist attack' at the airport from where thousands of Afghans have been trying to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey said there were "very credible" reports of a "severe" threat in the capital.

The Foreign Office last night warned anyone near the airport to move away to a safe location and await further advice.

The UAE foreign ministry official said the security situation at the airport is 'compromised' and that the UAE is 'concerned'.

At a press briefing on Thursday, he said a total of 8,500 Afghan citizens are being hosted by the UAE on a temporary basis. Among the evacuees currently accommodated at the Emirates Humanitarian City, 30 per cent are children, 30 per cent are men and 40 per cent are women. The official said there were a few Covid positive cases that are isolated. Those who have sustained injuries are hospitalised and given free treatment. After landing in the UAE, one of the Afghan women also gave birth, added the official. He said the UAE is taking good care of the people and giving them housing, sanitation and medical facilities.

He said the UAE has till date helped evacuate more than 36,500 people including Afghan civilians, in coordination with the US after the Taliban regained control of the country.

Afra Al Hameli, Deputy Director of Strategic Communications at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, tweeted on August 24 that "up to today, the UAE has facilitated the evacuation of 20,522 people from Afghanistan".

The UAE had facilitated the evacuation of nationals from the UK, US, France, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, Poland, Spain and Mexico.

The official said the UAE has reached the capacity and will not be able to host more evacuees. The first batch of evacuees will fly to their destination countries in the US and Europe on Thursday, he said.

author

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210824&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210829603&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 