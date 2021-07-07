UAE ranked world's 2nd safest country in 2021
The top 10 most and least safe countries were revealed in a new report.
The UAE has been ranked the second safest country among the world's 134 countries in 2021 in a new report.
The UAE's top ranking can be attributed to its robust health sector and Covid-19 vaccination campaign. The UAE is now the world's most vaccinated nation, with 64.3 per cent of residents fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Top 10 safest countries
|1
|Iceland
|2
|UAE
|3
|Qatar
|4
|Singapore
|5
|Finland
|6
|Mongolia
|7
|Norway
|8
|Denmark
|9
|Canada
|10
|New Zealand
The index takes into account three fundamental factors – war and peace, personal security, and natural disaster risk. It also includes the unique risk factors stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Globally, Iceland was rated the safest country, followed respectively by the UAE, Qatar, Singapore, Finland, Mongolia, Norway, Denmark, Canada and New Zealand.
The Global Finance magazine's index of the world's safest countries ranked other Gulf countries highly as well. Qatar was ranked 3rd, Bahrain at 12th, Kuwait at 18th, Saudi Arabia at 19th and Oman ranked 25th.
Among other significant countries, Australia was ranked 11th, Switzerland at 14th, Japan at 22nd, China at 26th, the United Kingdom at 38th, Egypt at 65th, the United States at 71st, India at 91st and Pakistan at 116th.
Philippines, Colombia, Guatemala, Nigeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Yemen and North Macedonia ranked at the bottom.
Top 10 least safe countries
|1
|North Macedonia
|2
|Yemen
|3
|Peru
|4
|Mexico
|5
|Brazil
|6
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|7
|Nigeria
|8
|Guatemala
|9
|Colombia
|10
|Philippines
"Countries with serious civil conflict that have high risks from a natural disaster such as the Philippines, Nigeria, Yemen, and El Salvador all reported relatively low death tolls from Covid-19, yet performed poorly in terms of safety overall," Global Finance said.
"Yemen's brutal civil war and El Salvador's high murder rate (highest in Latin America) offset any improvement in safety ranking because they avoided the worst-case scenario surrounding Covid-19."
-
Transport
Dubai: 638 taxis now feature names of drivers....
These taxis are being driven by hero cab drivers, who kept the city... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid-19: CBSE to conduct surprise inspections at ...
A point-wise report may be prepared of each school by the official... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 12 free webinars to help you stay healthy...
Attendees will get vouchers worth Dh1,500 and stand a chance to win... READ MORE
-
Education
Schools thrilled as UAE students notch top IB...
In the UAE pupils were evaluated on their coursework, mocks and other ... READ MORE
-
Events
Global Village announces opening date for new...
Season 26 of the destination will be on for 167 days. READ MORE
-
News
Expo 2020: Dubai Ruler hails UAE Foreign Minister
The UAE Vice-President also posted a gallery of photos dedicated to... READ MORE
-
News
9-yr-old becomes Dubai Police officer for a day;...
The potential police officer was given a tailor-made uniform and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
The provision of this service aims to ensure that transactions are... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says