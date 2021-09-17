UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords
UAE represented in virtual meeting by Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash
The UAE participated in a virtual meeting that was attended by the foreign ministers and representatives of the United States, Kingdom of Morocco, Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel, to mark the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.
The UAE was represented in the meeting by Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the President.
The meeting aimed at discussing means to deepen relations and build a more prosperous and stable region through fruitful cooperation and peace dialogue in a way that will serve the interests of the peoples of the region.
In his speech, Dr. Anwar Gargash said the one-year anniversary is an occasion to celebrate the opportunities created since last year that send a message of hope and positivity to the region that is facing various challenges, including instability.
He added that the key message to youth in the region is that there are lots of opportunities for peace and cooperation and that disagreements can be addressed and resolved.
"The Abraham Accords will allow us to help in a bigger way in the peace process and will lead to the ultimate goal of the the two-state solution. This matter directly concerns the Palestinians and the Israelis and our role is to provide a network of trust that would leave aside past issues and replace them with hope for the future," he added.
Gargash re-affirmed the UAE's commitment to continue with the strategic peace track and to further deepen and diversify this track. He praised the efforts of the United States to expand and strengthen peace in the region.
The participants expressed their commitment to sustaining the momentum of peace in the Middle East and to build on the peace agreements for a better future for the region.
Also attending the meeting were the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Nasser Bourita, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahraini Minister of Foreign Affairs.
