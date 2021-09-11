UAE: IGCF 2021 to address future of youth, influencers and media
The discussions, led by leading industry experts, seek to promote critical thinking as a key factor of effective communication
Journalists, young Arabs and social media influencers will discuss the public’s perception of influencers and the rise of misinformation during the Covid-19 pandemic at the 10th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF).
IGCF 2021, which is set to be held at Expo Centre Sharjah on September 26 and 27, will feature a range of interactive sessions, including ‘The Fifth Generation of Ideas’; a debate on influencers’ role in society titled ‘Infodemic’; ‘Misleading news in the time of coronavirus’; and a session for journalists titled ‘Journalism’s prospects’.
Led by leading industry experts, these discussions and workshops at IGCF 2021 — held under the theme ‘Historic lessons, future ambitions’ — seek to promote critical thinking as a key factor of effective communication, both generally and in the government sector.
Influencers’ impact
The session titled ‘Infodemic’ will discuss the public’s perception of social media influencers, the role of influencers in shaping their country’s image and how government communication departments can cooperate with them to address ‘infodemics’, which refers to the rapid spread of both accurate and inaccurate information.
Award-winning television anchor Nada Al Shaibani, host of ‘Hatha Ana’ on Abu Dhabi TV, will moderate the session with Haitham Al Hammadi.
Youth and the ‘Fifth Generation of Ideas’
This interactive session — held under the Arab Youth Forum — will focus on several key areas of concern, including the young generation’s perception of societies of the future and their role in strengthening them, among others.
The session will be moderated by Maitha Mohammed, a young Emirati artist and content creator who targets Emirati youth and their parents through her work, and Marwan Al Shehhi, a television host on Sama Dubai and a member of the UAE’s Youth Council since 2019.
Fake news in the time of Covid-19
Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, executive director of Emirates News Agency (Wam), will lead this interactive session, which will process the misinformation campaign about the pandemic on social media and its implications for society and international security.
Future of journalism
More than 30 editors-in-chief from local and international media outlets will discuss the challenges in store for the future of journalism against the backdrop of profound and rapid digital transformation in the media industry.
The experts will also offer thoughtful solutions on keeping the newspaper relevant in the digital era. The session will be moderated by media personnel Marwan Al Hel.
