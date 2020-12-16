UAE health ministry recalls a batch of nasal spray used to treat asthma

The batch of API Sinocort Nasal Spray did not conform to the ministry's approved specifications.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has withdrawn a batch of the API Sinocort Nasal Spray used for the treatment of asthma and blocked airways.

The decision was taken after an analysis showed that the batch did not conform to the ministry’s approved specifications.

MoHAP has issued a circular to directors of medical districts, public and private hospitals, physicians, pharmacists, assistant pharmacists, and directors of government and private pharmacies to withdraw the batch of the generic drug, which is manufactured by Amman Pharmaceutical Industries and bears batch number ME051.

The directive comes in the wake of the ministry’s efforts to strengthen quality and health safety in line with the international standards.

Ministry directive

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the MoHAP’s Public Health Policy and Licences and the Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Pharmacovigilance, said the circular urged the drug supplier to withdraw the non-conforming batch from public and private sectors.

Healthcare practitioners have been urged not to prescribe the drug and pharmacists have been asked to stop selling the said batch and return it to the drug supplier at the earliest.

Residents have been advised to report any adverse effects of the drug, if used, to ph@moh.gov.ae or through the e-system on MoHAP’s website, or mobile application (app), ‘UAE RADAR’.

All drug-related circulars are available on the ministry’s website, Dr Al Amiri added.