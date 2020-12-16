UAE health ministry recalls a batch of nasal spray used to treat asthma
The batch of API Sinocort Nasal Spray did not conform to the ministry's approved specifications.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has withdrawn a batch of the API Sinocort Nasal Spray used for the treatment of asthma and blocked airways.
The decision was taken after an analysis showed that the batch did not conform to the ministry’s approved specifications.
MoHAP has issued a circular to directors of medical districts, public and private hospitals, physicians, pharmacists, assistant pharmacists, and directors of government and private pharmacies to withdraw the batch of the generic drug, which is manufactured by Amman Pharmaceutical Industries and bears batch number ME051.
The directive comes in the wake of the ministry’s efforts to strengthen quality and health safety in line with the international standards.
Ministry directive
Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of the MoHAP’s Public Health Policy and Licences and the Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Pharmacovigilance, said the circular urged the drug supplier to withdraw the non-conforming batch from public and private sectors.
Healthcare practitioners have been urged not to prescribe the drug and pharmacists have been asked to stop selling the said batch and return it to the drug supplier at the earliest.
Residents have been advised to report any adverse effects of the drug, if used, to ph@moh.gov.ae or through the e-system on MoHAP’s website, or mobile application (app), ‘UAE RADAR’.
All drug-related circulars are available on the ministry’s website, Dr Al Amiri added.
-
Health
UAE health ministry recalls a batch of nasal spray
The batch of API Sinocort Nasal Spray did not conform to the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Egyptian anchor jailed for insulting Dubai model
Tamer asks her lawyer to appeal in court against the verdict READ MORE
-
Weather
7.1°C in UAE: Partly cloudy, humid weather...
The weather bureau says the day’s top temperature will be 28... READ MORE
-
Government
New Dubai timeshare law to protect residents from ...
A timeshare is a property with a divided form of ownership that is... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lands in Egypt, meets...
Both leaders discussed issues of peace and stability in the region. READ MORE
-
Business
Bitcoin above $20,000 for first time
Bitcoin reached a record-high $20,398.50 before pulling back to $20,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flu cases in UAE down thanks to Covid safety...
The incidence of several common seasonal diseases is unusually low... READ MORE
-
News
How Emirates passengers can get free Dubai hotel...
Visitors will also enjoy additional baggage allowance. READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine in UAE: Dubai businessman gets the jab
15 December 2020
News
Visit UAE destinations, share pics, win Dh25,000 every week
15 December 2020
News
800 Dubai mosques to host prayers for rain on Friday
15 December 2020
News
Dubai Police help 6-year-old beat fear of cops in uniform
15 December 2020
In The City
Video: Wonder Woman powers special Burj Khalifa show in Dubai