UAE: Emirati, Indian expat from Oman win Dh1 million each in Mahzooz draw

Syam, an Indian expatriate from Oman who was one of the winners of the 24th Mahzooz draw. Supplied photos

Winners match 5 out of 6 numbers in the 24th draw

Two persons have become overnight millionaires after matching five out of six numbers in the 24th Mahzooz draw.

Indian national Syam, and Sultan, an Emirati, became the sixth and seventh Mahzooz millionaires of the year and will take home Dh1 million (m) each.

Syam, an Indian expatriate who has lived in Oman for the past 18 years, said: “I’ve never won before and I’ve had weeks where none of my numbers came good. I wasn’t able to watch the draw show this weekend, so I was surprised when I got an email saying I won. Then I saw the figure and couldn’t believe it; I went on YouTube, watched the draw, and confirmed the numbers.”

The first thing that Syam did after becoming a millionaire was calling his wife. "My family is back in India and it was late, so my call woke her up. She thought I was joking,” said Syam, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala.

“I want to buy land and build a home for my family back in Kerala. We can start planning our future now. Besides, I want to give some of this money to help people in need.”

Sultan said he was "shocked" on learning about his win.

“I got an email saying I won and just couldn’t believe it,” said Sultan. “I was in shock. I don’t think it felt real until I got the call from Mahzooz in the morning – only then did I truly believe this is happening. It really feels great!”

Sultan said he would use his win to help his family.

“I’ve been trying to make plans for the money, but the first thing I’ll do is take care of any loans either my family or I have,” said Sultan. “After that, we’ll see. I haven’t fully figured it out yet.”