- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Emirati, Indian expat from Oman win Dh1 million each in Mahzooz draw
Winners match 5 out of 6 numbers in the 24th draw
Two persons have become overnight millionaires after matching five out of six numbers in the 24th Mahzooz draw.
Indian national Syam, and Sultan, an Emirati, became the sixth and seventh Mahzooz millionaires of the year and will take home Dh1 million (m) each.
Syam, an Indian expatriate who has lived in Oman for the past 18 years, said: “I’ve never won before and I’ve had weeks where none of my numbers came good. I wasn’t able to watch the draw show this weekend, so I was surprised when I got an email saying I won. Then I saw the figure and couldn’t believe it; I went on YouTube, watched the draw, and confirmed the numbers.”
The first thing that Syam did after becoming a millionaire was calling his wife. "My family is back in India and it was late, so my call woke her up. She thought I was joking,” said Syam, who hails from the south Indian state of Kerala.
“I want to buy land and build a home for my family back in Kerala. We can start planning our future now. Besides, I want to give some of this money to help people in need.”
Sultan said he was "shocked" on learning about his win.
“I got an email saying I won and just couldn’t believe it,” said Sultan. “I was in shock. I don’t think it felt real until I got the call from Mahzooz in the morning – only then did I truly believe this is happening. It really feels great!”
Sultan said he would use his win to help his family.
“I’ve been trying to make plans for the money, but the first thing I’ll do is take care of any loans either my family or I have,” said Sultan. “After that, we’ll see. I haven’t fully figured it out yet.”
-
News
UAE: Woman who was tortured by husband reunited...
The foundation provided shelter to the victim after she was released... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Hot, hazy weather likely during Eid holidays
No forecast for rainfall on the festive occasion, NCM says READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: ‘Education is about helping kids...
Professions will change at a quicker pace than ever before. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: New law about appointments, benefits of...
The new law is valid from its date of issuance and will be published... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE to host Arab Union meeting to discuss...
Meeting to include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE firms ask unvaccinated staff to take regular...
Staff has to bear expenses for the test on their own, companies say READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr in UAE on Thursday, Shawwal moon not...
This means that UAE residents will enjoy the Eid holidays till... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Woman tests positive after Kumbh visit, infects...
She infected her daughter-in-law, who in turn passed on the infection ... READ MORE
News
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings across UAE
11 May 2021
Rest of Asia
Indian woman killed in Israel blast