UAE alert on iPhone 12, pacemakers issued

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 19, 2021
Doctors urged to inform patients of the risks involved.


The new iPhone 12 must be kept at least 15cm away from the chest of patients with pacemakers or defibrillators, officials of the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH) have said in an advisory.

Citing recent research and investigation results, the DoH urged medical professionals to raise awareness among their patients about the potential disruption the iPhone 12’s magnets may cause in pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs).

According to an Emarat Al Youm report, the department clarified that products which contain strong magnets are common and these include mobile phones like the iPhone 12. Tech giant Apple manufacturer has already issued a general alert about the possibility of its devices interfering with the performance of pacemakers and defibrillators.

Health experts from the American Heart Association warned that several types of devices and machinery may interfere with these medical devices. “The electromagnetic waves generated by such devices can keep your ICD or pacemaker from functioning properly. Try to avoid them, or at least minimise your exposure to them,” said the experts.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

