Dubai limo drivers’ training goes smart

The Roads and Transport Authority ties up with e-hailing giant Uber to improve limo services.

Chauffeurs of limousines operated by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will soon have access to a smart, video-based training programme, which will be added to their usual courses.

“This initiative stems from RTA’s keenness to enhance the level of services delivered to all community segments...This agreement with Uber opens a new channel that will contribute to the happiness of residents using taxi and limousine services. Besides offering a superb service to tourists and residents, the step is poised to enrich the experience of customers,” said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of the RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

The video-based programme will be integrated into the official drivers’ training course. “It will be delivered to the existing and new chauffeurs and added to the basic training courses. A short and intensive methodology will be set up for the complimentary training courses called: Uber Methodology,” said Bahrozyan.

Uber hopes that the tie-up will help RTA in delivering more accessible technological services to all riders of limousines in the emirate.

“We are keen to work with the RTA in delivering more accessible technological services to all riders of limousines in the emirate in a bid to make our innovative solutions more compatible to the city of Dubai,” said Saad Pal, general manager of Uber for the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.

