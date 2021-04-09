News
Sheikh Mohammed pays tribute to Prince Philip

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on April 9, 2021
File photo

Dubai Ruler expresses his deepest condolences to Queen Elizabeth.

The Ruler of Dubai expressed his deepest condolences to Queen Elizabeth of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the death of Prince Philip.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter and said that Prince Philip was a friend for the United Arab Emirates and many other nations.

“He was a great man that lived his life to serve his country. People of the UAE and I offer condolences to the Queen and people of UK,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.




