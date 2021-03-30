News
Ramadan 2021: Private schools in Sharjah to cut back on homework, exams

Web report/Sharjah
Filed on March 30, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The SPEA has decreed that school timings should not last more than five hours during the Holy Month.

Private schools in Sharjah are expected to reduce the load of homework and cut back on exams during Ramadan, as per the latest directive from the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA).

In new guidelines announced for schools in the emirate during the Holy Month this year, the education authority noted that schools would not begin before 9am.

Furthermore, school hours would only last 3-5 hours. These timings will be decided by taking into account the students’ educational stages as well as the parents and their needs.




